Land O' Lakes® Butter with Canola Oil
24 ozUPC: 0003450015195
Product Details
Spread it onto warm waffles, spoon it onto steamed veggies, or use it to top a golden baked potato. Made with only sweet cream, canola oil, and salt, Land O Lakes® Butter with Canola Oil is made with the butter you love and has the spreadable convenience you want, right out of the refrigerator.
- One 24 oz container of butter with canola oil
- Made with only 3 simple ingredients: sweet cream, canola oil, and salt
- Spreadable right out of the refrigerator
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A44Number of International Units4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Cream, Canola Oil, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More