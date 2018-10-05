Hover to Zoom
Land O’ Lakes® Canola Oil Butter Spread
15 ozUPC: 0003450015119
Real butter made spreadable with canola oil.
- Made with only 3 simple ingredients: sweet cream, canola oil, and salt
- Gives you the fresh butter taste you love
- Spreadable right out of the refrigerator
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Cream , Canola Oil , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
