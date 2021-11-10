Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Land O’ Lakes® Canola Oil Butter Spread
8 ozUPC: 0003450015129
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
Spread it onto warm waffles, spoon it onto steamed veggies, or use it to top a golden baked potato. Made with only sweet cream, canola oil and salt, Land O’ Lakes® Butter with Canola Oil is made with the butter you love and has the spreadable convenience you want, right out of the refrigerator.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A44Number of International Units4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Cream, Canola Oil, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More