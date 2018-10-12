Land O' Lakes® Canola Oil Light Butter Spread Perspective: front
Land O' Lakes® Canola Oil Light Butter Spread Perspective: back
Land O' Lakes® Canola Oil Light Butter Spread Perspective: left
Land O' Lakes® Canola Oil Light Butter Spread Perspective: top
Land O' Lakes® Canola Oil Light Butter Spread Perspective: bottom
Land O' Lakes® Canola Oil Light Butter Spread

15 ozUPC: 0003450015184
Product Details

Drizzle it onto steamed veggies, or spread it across whole grain pancakes. The creamy flavor of Land O' Lakes Light Butter with Canola Oil has 50% less fat and calories and less cholesterol than regular butter, giving you a light way to enjoy all your favorite foods. It's spreadable and ready to use right out of the refrigerator.

  • Great butter taste with 50% less fat and calories than regular butter
  • 60% less cholesterol than butter

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A25Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water*, Butter (Cream, Salt), Canola Oil*, Buttermilk*, Contains Less Than 2% of Food Starch-modified*, Tapioca Maltodextrin*, Salt, Mono and Diglycerides* and PGPR* (Emulsifiers), Lactic Acid*, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate* (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Flavor*, Xanthan Gum*, Beta-carotene* (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
