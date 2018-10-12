Land O' Lakes® Canola Oil Light Butter Spread
Product Details
Drizzle it onto steamed veggies, or spread it across whole grain pancakes. The creamy flavor of Land O' Lakes Light Butter with Canola Oil has 50% less fat and calories and less cholesterol than regular butter, giving you a light way to enjoy all your favorite foods. It's spreadable and ready to use right out of the refrigerator.
- Great butter taste with 50% less fat and calories than regular butter
- 60% less cholesterol than butter
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water*, Butter (Cream, Salt), Canola Oil*, Buttermilk*, Contains Less Than 2% of Food Starch-modified*, Tapioca Maltodextrin*, Salt, Mono and Diglycerides* and PGPR* (Emulsifiers), Lactic Acid*, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate* (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Flavor*, Xanthan Gum*, Beta-carotene* (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More