Ingredients

Water*, Butter (Cream, Salt), Canola Oil*, Buttermilk*, Contains Less Than 2% of Food Starch-modified*, Tapioca Maltodextrin*, Salt, Mono and Diglycerides* and PGPR* (Emulsifiers), Lactic Acid*, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate* (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Flavor*, Xanthan Gum*, Beta-carotene* (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.