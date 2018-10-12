Hover to Zoom
Land O Lakes Honey Butter Spread
6.5 ozUPC: 0003450015112
Product Details
Delightfully sweet honey swirled into a creamy butter spread.Perfect on biscuits, toast, hot cereal, vegetables, and so much more.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (13 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A30Number of International Units4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cream, Sugar, Canola Oil, Water, Honey, Salt, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Guar Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
