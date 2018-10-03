Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Land O’ Lakes® Olive Oil and Sea Salt Butter Spread
7 ozUPC: 0003450015179
Purchase Options
Product Details
Simply Good. Olive oil and sea salt blended with creamy butter.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A41Number of International Units4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Cream, Olive Oil, Salt, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More