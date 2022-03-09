Lane Labs Hips Shoulders Knees and Toes Perspective: front
Lane Labs Hips Shoulders Knees and Toes

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0000211060011
Professional Strength Joint Support

Hips, Shoulders, Knees & Toes contains an advanced enzyme and herbal blend previously available to medical  professionals. Similar composition blends  have demonstrated clinical mobility benefit in as little as 15 days. The enzymes in Hips, Shoulders, Knees & Toes work as bio-catalysts, naturally accelerating cellular chemical reactions. For greatest benefit, higher intake for the first 15 days is recommended.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Enzyme Blend : Protease , Enteric Coated Serrapeptase , Papain , Bromelain , Amylase and Lipase . Proprietary Herbal Blend : Amla , Rutin , Grape Seed Extract , Boswellia and Turmeric . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Vegetarian Capsule ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More