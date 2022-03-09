Professional Strength Joint Support

Hips, Shoulders, Knees & Toes contains an advanced enzyme and herbal blend previously available to medical professionals. Similar composition blends have demonstrated clinical mobility benefit in as little as 15 days. The enzymes in Hips, Shoulders, Knees & Toes work as bio-catalysts, naturally accelerating cellular chemical reactions. For greatest benefit, higher intake for the first 15 days is recommended.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

