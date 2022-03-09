Lane Labs Nature's Lining Light Mint
Product Details
Natures Lining has the unique ability to travel through the digestive tract, "seek out" and attach itself to the thinning areas in the stomach lining. Once attached, its patented formula actually strengthens the stomach wall. The dramatic activity of safe, natural Nature''s Lining has been proven in human clinical trials and widely recommended by doctors since 1994.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Zinc ( as : Zinc L-carnosine ) , L Carnosine ( as : Zinc L-carnosine ) , Other Ingredients : Dextrose , Cellulose , Magnesium , Vegetable Stearate , Natural Mint Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
