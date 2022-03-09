Lane Labs Nature's Lining Light Mint Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Lane Labs Nature's Lining Light Mint

60 Chewable TabletsUPC: 0000211060010
Purchase Options

Product Details

Natures Lining has the unique ability to travel through the digestive tract, "seek out" and attach itself to the thinning areas in the stomach lining. Once attached, its patented formula actually strengthens the stomach wall. The dramatic activity of safe, natural Nature''s Lining has been proven in human clinical trials and widely recommended by doctors since 1994.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Zinc ( as : Zinc L-carnosine ) , L Carnosine ( as : Zinc L-carnosine ) , Other Ingredients : Dextrose , Cellulose , Magnesium , Vegetable Stearate , Natural Mint Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More