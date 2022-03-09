Lane Labs Noxylane4™ Perspective: front
Lane Labs Noxylane4™

50 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0000211060020
Noxylane4™ is the next generation in immune defense from LaneLabs. It contains Arabinoxylane - a patented rice bran hemicellulose modified by Shiitake mushroom enzymes - and HAI™. Heated Alpha Ingredient (HAI) is a patented amino acid complex from Japanese seaweed clinically shown to enhance absorption.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Arabinoxylane Compound Proprietary Blend ( Rice Bran and Hyphomycetes Mycelia Enzyme , from : Shiitake Mushroom ) : Hai Amino Acid Extract ( , from : Sea Algae ) , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Gelatin .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
