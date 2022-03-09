Lane Labs Noxylane4™
Noxylane4™ is the next generation in immune defense from LaneLabs. It contains Arabinoxylane - a patented rice bran hemicellulose modified by Shiitake mushroom enzymes - and HAI™. Heated Alpha Ingredient (HAI) is a patented amino acid complex from Japanese seaweed clinically shown to enhance absorption.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Arabinoxylane Compound Proprietary Blend ( Rice Bran and Hyphomycetes Mycelia Enzyme , from : Shiitake Mushroom ) : Hai Amino Acid Extract ( , from : Sea Algae ) , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Gelatin .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
