Ingredients

Arabinoxylane Compound Proprietary Blend : ( Rice Bran and Hyphomycetes Mycelia Enzyme , from : Shiitake Mushroom ) , Hai Amino Acid Extract ( , from : Sea Algae ) , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose and Polyethylene Glycol .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More