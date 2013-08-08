Lane Labs Warmi™ Menopause Relief Perspective: front
Lane Labs Warmi™ Menopause Relief

90 CapsulesUPC: 0000211077120
Product Details

Warmi is a highly effective, proprietary blend of Peruvian vegetable & fruit extracts offering full spectrum relief in menopausal and post-menopausal women. In one double-blind clinical study, Warmi provided significant menopause symptom relief and sexuality improvement in as little as 30 days.

Menopause Symptoms:

A study of 100+ menopausal/postmenopausal women found that Warmi significantly benefited

  • Hot flashes/nigh sweats • Mood
  • Hormonal balance • Bone Health
  • Cardiovascular • Quality of Life

Sexuality

The same study of 100+ menopausal/post-menopausal women found that Warmi significantly benefited

  • Arousal • Satisfaction
  • Vaginal Dryness • Intercourse Discomfort

Safety

Two studies, involving 53 women 18 to 40 years oil and 54 menopausal women found Warmi to be safe, even at double the recommended daily intake.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Organic Lepidium Meyenii Root Extract , Hesperidin Methyl Chalcone . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Capsule , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silicone Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
