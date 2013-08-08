Lane Labs Warmi™ Menopause Relief
Product Details
Warmi is a highly effective, proprietary blend of Peruvian vegetable & fruit extracts offering full spectrum relief in menopausal and post-menopausal women. In one double-blind clinical study, Warmi provided significant menopause symptom relief and sexuality improvement in as little as 30 days.
Menopause Symptoms:
A study of 100+ menopausal/postmenopausal women found that Warmi significantly benefited
- Hot flashes/nigh sweats • Mood
- Hormonal balance • Bone Health
- Cardiovascular • Quality of Life
Sexuality
The same study of 100+ menopausal/post-menopausal women found that Warmi significantly benefited
- Arousal • Satisfaction
- Vaginal Dryness • Intercourse Discomfort
Safety
Two studies, involving 53 women 18 to 40 years oil and 54 menopausal women found Warmi to be safe, even at double the recommended daily intake.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Organic Lepidium Meyenii Root Extract , Hesperidin Methyl Chalcone . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Capsule , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silicone Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More