Warmi is a highly effective, proprietary blend of Peruvian vegetable & fruit extracts offering full spectrum relief in menopausal and post-menopausal women. In one double-blind clinical study, Warmi provided significant menopause symptom relief and sexuality improvement in as little as 30 days.

Menopause Symptoms:

A study of 100+ menopausal/postmenopausal women found that Warmi significantly benefited

Hot flashes/nigh sweats • Mood

Hormonal balance • Bone Health

Cardiovascular • Quality of Life

Sexuality

The same study of 100+ menopausal/post-menopausal women found that Warmi significantly benefited

Arousal • Satisfaction

Vaginal Dryness • Intercourse Discomfort

Safety

Two studies, involving 53 women 18 to 40 years oil and 54 menopausal women found Warmi to be safe, even at double the recommended daily intake.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

