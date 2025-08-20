Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1bar (48 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 200

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 10.26% Saturated Fat 0.5g 2.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 28g 10.18% Dietary Fiber 4g 14.29% Sugar 20g

Protein 4g

Calcium 70mg 6%

Iron 0.9mg 6%

Potassium 330mg 8%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%