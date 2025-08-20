Hover to Zoom
Larabar™ Cherry Pie Fruit & Nut Bars
8 ct / 1.7 ozUPC: 0002190811586
Product Details
Made from 100% real food, Larabar™ Cherry Pie Bar is a magical harmony of fruits, nuts, and spices that will lift your vitality and provide energy with every bite. Simple. Pure. Delicious. Enjoy the energy!
- Gluten, dairy, and soy free
- No sugar added
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Good source of fiber
- Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, and kosher
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar20g
Protein4g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dates, Almonds, Unsweetened Cherries
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
