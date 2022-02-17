Hover to Zoom
Larbee Snowflake Original Soy-milk Crisp
2.54 ozUPC: 0692110122808
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 each
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium130mg5%
Total Carbohydrate45g16%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar25g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
malt syrup, biscuit (wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, whole milk powder, corn starch, salt, ammonium bicarbonate, sodium bicarbonate), sugar, anhydrous butter, soybean milk powder, trehalose, gelatin, black sesame, artificial flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More