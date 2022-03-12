Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.25avocado (50 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 8.97% Saturated Fat 1.1g 5.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.908g Monounsaturated Fat 4.899g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 3.5mg 0.15%

Total Carbohydrate 4.3g 1.56% Dietary Fiber 3.4g 12.14% Sugar 0.33g

Protein 1g

Calcium 6mg 0%

Copper 0.1mg 10%

Iron 0.28mg 2%

Magnesium 15mg 4%

Manganese 0.07mg 4%

Niacin 0.87mg 6%

Riboflavin 0.07mg 6%

Thiamin 0.03mg 2%

Vitamin A 73Number of International Units 8%

Vitamin C 5mg 6%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin E 1.5Number of International Units 10%

Vitamin K 11mcg 10%

Zinc 0.32mg 2%