Large Avocado
1 ctUPC: 0000000004225
Product Details
Avocados are a nutrient-dense fresh produce food. Avocados are a healthy food that provide unsaturated “good” fats and almost 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients including Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and Vitamin C. Ripe avocados should yield to gentle pressure without leaving indentations or feeling mushy. Enjoy an avocado in tacos, burritos, healthy snacks or a fresh salad.
- Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats, are low in saturated fat, and are cholesterol, sugar, and sodium free
- Avocados are great for using in healthy snacks, power bowls, avocado dressing, salads and fresh guacamole
- A cholesterol free fruit that contains almost 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients including Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and Vitamin C
- Large ripe avocados will have dark green to nearly black skin color, a bumpy texture and should yield to gentle pressure without leaving indentations
- Fresh fruit produce with a creamy texture and mild flavor
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25avocado (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1.1g5.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.908g
Monounsaturated Fat4.899g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium3.5mg0.15%
Total Carbohydrate4.3g1.56%
Dietary Fiber3.4g12.14%
Sugar0.33g
Protein1g
Calcium6mg0%
Copper0.1mg10%
Iron0.28mg2%
Magnesium15mg4%
Manganese0.07mg4%
Niacin0.87mg6%
Riboflavin0.07mg6%
Thiamin0.03mg2%
Vitamin A73Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E1.5Number of International Units10%
Vitamin K11mcg10%
Zinc0.32mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Avocado
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
