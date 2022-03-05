Are you a planner that likes to stock up on healthy snacks and groceries for the week? Simplify life by purchasing our Fuji apples in bulk - their long shelf life and diverse usages make them the perfect apple to snag, store and grab whenever you need them. Bold, flavorful and juicy - this light red apple has a yellowish blush, lasts long, and is great for snacking, salads and baking.

Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking

Non-GMO

Sweet Apples

Store in refrigerator