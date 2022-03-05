Large Fuji Apple Perspective: front
Are you a planner that likes to stock up on healthy snacks and groceries for the week? Simplify life by purchasing our Fuji apples in bulk - their long shelf life and diverse usages make them the perfect apple to snag, store and grab whenever you need them. Bold, flavorful and juicy - this light red apple has a yellowish blush, lasts long, and is great for snacking, salads and baking.

  • Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking
  • Non-GMO
  • Sweet Apples
  • Store in refrigerator

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 SMALL APPLE
Amount per serving
Calories55
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg
Total Carbohydrate15g11%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar11g
Protein0g0%
Calcium6mg
Copper29mcg
Iron0mg
Magnesium5mg1%
Niacin0mg
Riboflavin0mg
Thiamin0mg
Vitamin A3mcg7%
Vitamin C5mg3%
Vitamin D0mcg
Vitamin E0mg
Vitamin K2mcg
Zinc0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

