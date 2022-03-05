Large Granny Smith Apple Perspective: front
Craving something sweet? The Granny Smith apple can bring all your baking creations to life. Whether it’s a classic apple pie or easy apple muffins, these will become a staple in your kitchen for all your baking needs. Distinctly tart and flavorful, these bright green apples are a fantastic all-purpose variety that’s equally good for snacking and of course, baking.

  • Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking
  • Non-GMO
  • Tart Apples
  • Store in refrigerator

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 SMALL APPLE
Amount per serving
Calories55
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium1mg
Total Carbohydrate15g11%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar11g0%
Protein0g
Calcium6mg3%
Copper29mcg2%
Iron0mg
Magnesium5mg1%
Niacin0mg
Riboflavin0mg
Thiamin0mg
Vitamin A3mcg7%
Vitamin C5mg
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K2mcg
Zinc0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

