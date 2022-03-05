Large Granny Smith Apple
Product Details
Craving something sweet? The Granny Smith apple can bring all your baking creations to life. Whether it’s a classic apple pie or easy apple muffins, these will become a staple in your kitchen for all your baking needs. Distinctly tart and flavorful, these bright green apples are a fantastic all-purpose variety that’s equally good for snacking and of course, baking.
- Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking
- Non-GMO
- Tart Apples
- Store in refrigerator
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
