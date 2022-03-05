Craving something sweet? The Granny Smith apple can bring all your baking creations to life. Whether it’s a classic apple pie or easy apple muffins, these will become a staple in your kitchen for all your baking needs. Distinctly tart and flavorful, these bright green apples are a fantastic all-purpose variety that’s equally good for snacking and of course, baking.

Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking

Non-GMO

Tart Apples

Store in refrigerator

