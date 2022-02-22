Hover to Zoom
Large Jazz Apples
1 ctUPC: 0000000003294
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Jazz apples are sweet with a tangy effervescence, intense crunch and fresh flavor. A natural cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala, Jazz apples were discovered in New Zealand and are now grown by select orchardists in Washington State.Use in salads, snacking, jams and butters, cider and baked desserts.
- Non-GMO
- A specialty apple with a sweet and tangy flavor.
- Store in refrigerator
- Gently wash before eating.