Fresh Limes are a variety of citrus fruit used to accent flavors in foods. Limes are refreshing and taste tangy. They are green to light green and seedless.High in vitamin C, antioxidants and other nutrients. Can be added to any meal to enhance flavor and can be mixed into any beverages. Limes have a refreshing and taste tangy compared to other citrus. Seafood, Mexican, Vietnamese, Thaicuisine and any specialty drinks. Keep refrigerated for a longer shelf life. Wash before consuming

