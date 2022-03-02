Large Limes Perspective: front
Large Limes

1 ctUPC: 0000000004048
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Fresh Limes are a variety of citrus fruit used to accent flavors in foods. Limes are refreshing and taste tangy. They are green to light green and seedless.High in vitamin C, antioxidants and other nutrients. Can be added to any meal to enhance flavor and can be mixed into any beverages. Limes have a refreshing and taste tangy compared to other citrus. Seafood, Mexican, Vietnamese, Thaicuisine and any specialty drinks. Keep refrigerated for a longer shelf life. Wash before consuming

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg1%
Total Carbohydrate7g5%
Dietary Fiber2g
Sugar1g0%
Protein0g
Calcium22mg
Copper44mcg
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin0mg
Phosphorus12mg
Potassium68mg2%
Riboflavin0mg
Thiamin0mg
Vitamin A1mcg
Vitamin C19mg
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg
Zinc0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lime : NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; 1 Lime 2" Diameter

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
