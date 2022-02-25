Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1 SMALL APPLE

Amount per serving

Calories 55

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g Monounsaturated Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 1mg

Total Carbohydrate 15g Dietary Fiber 3g Sugar 11g 0%

Protein 0g 0%

Calcium 6mg 3%

Copper 29mcg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Magnesium 5mg

Niacin 0mg

Phosphorus 12mg

Potassium 113mg

Riboflavin 0mg

Thiamin 0mg

Vitamin A 3mcg

Vitamin C 5mg 3%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%

Vitamin E 0mg 0%

Vitamin K 2mcg

Zinc 0mg 0%