Large Red Delicious Apples
1 ctUPC: 0000000004016
An apple that is every bit of delicious, this classic apple has a deep red hue and is best eaten fresh as a healthy snack or topped in your favorite salad.
- Use in Salads, Snacking, Baking
- Non-GMO
- Sweet Apple
- Store in refrigerator
servings per container
Serving size1 SMALL APPLE
Amount per serving
Calories55
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg
Total Carbohydrate15g
Dietary Fiber3g
Sugar11g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium6mg3%
Copper29mcg2%
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium5mg
Niacin0mg
Phosphorus12mg
Potassium113mg
Riboflavin0mg
Thiamin0mg
Vitamin A3mcg
Vitamin C5mg3%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K2mcg
Zinc0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Apple: Nutrifacts based on USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Apple), 1 small, raw
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.