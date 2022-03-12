Lark Ellen Farm Organic Grain Free Granola Bites Gluten Free Berrylicious Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Lark Ellen Farm Organic Grain Free Granola Bites Gluten Free Berrylicious

8 ozUPC: 0071416987328
Purchase Options

Product Details

Grainless Granola Bites

Our grain free granola bites are far from ordinary. We have replaced oats with nutritious sprouted seeds and nuts that are gently dehydrated. Light crunchy clusters that are full of nutrients and taste delicious - as a breakfast cereal, with fruit or yogurt, or right out of the bag! This perfect snack is handcrafted in beautiful Ojai, California, where good health and vibrant spirit are a way of life.

Feed your Body. Feed your Soul

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg8%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Berrylicious Ingredients : Sprouted Raw Nut and Seed Mix , * ( Sprouted Sunflower Seeds , Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds , * , Sprouted Almonds , * , Sprouted Walnuts , * , Sprouted Cashews , * ) , Maple Syrup , * , Mixed Berries , * ( Strawberries , Blackberries , Blueberries ) , Unsweetened Coconut , * , Cherry Juice , * , Coconut Oil , * , Sea Salt . ( * Organic Ingredient ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More