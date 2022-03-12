Lark Ellen Farm Organic Grain Free Granola Bites Gluten Free Berrylicious
Product Details
Grainless Granola Bites
Our grain free granola bites are far from ordinary. We have replaced oats with nutritious sprouted seeds and nuts that are gently dehydrated. Light crunchy clusters that are full of nutrients and taste delicious - as a breakfast cereal, with fruit or yogurt, or right out of the bag! This perfect snack is handcrafted in beautiful Ojai, California, where good health and vibrant spirit are a way of life.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Berrylicious Ingredients : Sprouted Raw Nut and Seed Mix , * ( Sprouted Sunflower Seeds , Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds , * , Sprouted Almonds , * , Sprouted Walnuts , * , Sprouted Cashews , * ) , Maple Syrup , * , Mixed Berries , * ( Strawberries , Blackberries , Blueberries ) , Unsweetened Coconut , * , Cherry Juice , * , Coconut Oil , * , Sea Salt . ( * Organic Ingredient ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
