Ingredients

Berrylicious Ingredients : Sprouted Raw Nut and Seed Mix , * ( Sprouted Sunflower Seeds , Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds , * , Sprouted Almonds , * , Sprouted Walnuts , * , Sprouted Cashews , * ) , Maple Syrup , * , Mixed Berries , * ( Strawberries , Blackberries , Blueberries ) , Unsweetened Coconut , * , Cherry Juice , * , Coconut Oil , * , Sea Salt . ( * Organic Ingredient ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

