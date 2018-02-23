Lark Ellen Farm Organic Grain Free Granola Bites Gluten Free Pumpkin Fig
Product Details
Lark Ellen Farm''s grain free granola bites are far from ordinary. Lark Ellen Farm replaced oats with nutritious sprouted seeds and nuts that are gently dehydrated. Light, crunchy clusters that are full of nutrients and taste delicious - as a breakfast cereal, with fruit or yogurt, or right out of the bag! This perfect snack is handcrafted in beautiful Ojai, California, where good health and vibrant spirit are a way of life.
Feed your Body, Feed your Soul.
Grain Free • Paleo • Gluten Free • Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sprouted Raw Nut and Seed Mix , * ( Sprouted Sunflower Seeds , * , Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds , * , Sprouted Almonds , * , Sprouted Walnuts , * , Sprouted Cashews , * ) , Maple Syrup , * , Pumpkin Puree , * , Coconut , * , Figs , * , Vanilla Extract , * , Cinnamon , * , Sea Salt , Spice . ( * Organic Ingredient ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cashew and Cashew Products,Walnut and Walnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More