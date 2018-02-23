Lark Ellen Farm Organic Grain Free Granola Bites Gluten Free Pumpkin Fig Perspective: front
Lark Ellen Farm Organic Grain Free Granola Bites Gluten Free Pumpkin Fig

8 ozUPC: 0071416987332
Lark Ellen Farm''s grain free granola bites are far from ordinary. Lark Ellen Farm replaced oats with nutritious sprouted seeds and nuts that are gently dehydrated. Light, crunchy clusters that are full of nutrients and taste delicious - as a breakfast cereal, with fruit or yogurt, or right out of the bag! This perfect snack is handcrafted in beautiful Ojai, California, where good health and vibrant spirit are a way of life.

Feed your Body, Feed your Soul.

Grain Free • Paleo • Gluten Free • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sprouted Raw Nut and Seed Mix , * ( Sprouted Sunflower Seeds , * , Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds , * , Sprouted Almonds , * , Sprouted Walnuts , * , Sprouted Cashews , * ) , Maple Syrup , * , Pumpkin Puree , * , Coconut , * , Figs , * , Vanilla Extract , * , Cinnamon , * , Sea Salt , Spice . ( * Organic Ingredient ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cashew and Cashew Products,Walnut and Walnut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
