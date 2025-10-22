Ingredients

Water, Green Chile Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Jalapeno Peppers, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder, Distilled Vinegar, Torula Yeast, Acetic Acid, Caramelized Sugar, Spice Extractive

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

