Las Palmas Medium Green Chili Enchilada Sauce
28 ozUPC: 0004150111021
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
- Medium level of spice to enhance but not overpower your enchiladas
- Sauce for cooking and garnishing enchiladas
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg14.58%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Green Chile Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sugar, Jalapeno Peppers, Monosodium Glutamate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Powder, Distilled Vinegar, Torula Yeast, Acetic Acid, Caramelized Sugar, Spice Extractive
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More