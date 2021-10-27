Enjoy this engaging retro-chic hobby anywhere, anytime! This kit includes everything to make your own mini-masterpiece: one latch hook craft tool, five bundles of pre-cut yarn pieces, one color-coded canvas, and one illustrated instruction guide. The color-coded canvas makes starting a snap while ensuring you'll never lose your place, no matter how long you put down your project.

Includes:

Latch Hook Craft Tool

5 Yarn Bundles

Canvas

Instruction Guide

In-Package Weight: 12.8 Ounce

In-Package Dimensions: 9.0 Inch x 11.0 Inch x 2.5 Inch

Model: 01601

Age Range: 6+