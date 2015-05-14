Late July Nacho Chipotle Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Our Nacho Chipotle chips are made with whole ground yellow corn and generously covered in a seasoning with organic cheese and a hint of chipotle pepper. We're obsessed with the amazingly delicious flavors served up at our favorite taco trucks, so we had them in mind as we created our Clasico Tortilla Chips. Made with organic, non-GMO whole ground corn, each flavor was inspired by the sauces and peppers that are offered on the side with every order. We hope you find our Clasicos as fantastico as we do! Late July is the sweet spot of summer. It's a moment in time when life is simple, pure & good. It's also our name and philosophy on snack-making. We care deeply about using organic and non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.
- About 6 servings per bag
- Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Made in a Facility that Does Not Process Peanuts, and 100% Whole Grain
- Big, bold, delicious Nacho Chipotle flavor
- Naturally flavored tortilla chips inspired by the amazingly delicious flavors served up at our favorite taco trucks
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Ground Yellow Corn, Expeller Pressed Non-GMO Sunflower Oil and/or Expeller Pressed Non-GMO Safflower Oil, Non-GMO Nacho Chipotle Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Organic Cheddar Cheese [(Organic Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Phosphate], Sea Salt, Organic Whey, Organic Buttermilk, Organic Nonfat Milk, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Organic Spices, Lactic Acid, Natural Extractives of Paprika, Citric Acid, Organic Chipotle Pepper Powder)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
