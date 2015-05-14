Our Nacho Chipotle chips are made with whole ground yellow corn and generously covered in a seasoning with organic cheese and a hint of chipotle pepper. We're obsessed with the amazingly delicious flavors served up at our favorite taco trucks, so we had them in mind as we created our Clasico Tortilla Chips. Made with organic, non-GMO whole ground corn, each flavor was inspired by the sauces and peppers that are offered on the side with every order. We hope you find our Clasicos as fantastico as we do! Late July is the sweet spot of summer. It's a moment in time when life is simple, pure & good. It's also our name and philosophy on snack-making. We care deeply about using organic and non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

About 6 servings per bag

Certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Made in a Facility that Does Not Process Peanuts, and 100% Whole Grain

Big, bold, delicious Nacho Chipotle flavor

Naturally flavored tortilla chips inspired by the amazingly delicious flavors served up at our favorite taco trucks