Late July Organic BBQ Potato Chips
Product Details
Late July is the sweet spot of summer - when life is simple, pure & good. It was this moment in time that inspired us to create our Organic Potato Chips - we used thoughtfully-chosen, organic ingredients to create one simple but undeniably craveable chip. We hope you enjoy these delightfully thin & crispy chips! Since 2003, we have remained devoted to transforming the food industry by creating the most delicious snacks in the world using organic and Non-GMO ingredients. Thank you for helping us with our mission.
- Delightfully thin and crispy organic potato chips
- Made with thoughtfully-chosen, organic ingredients for a simple, but undeniably craveable chip
- Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, Vegan, and Kosher Parve
- Potato chips the way they were meant to be
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Potatoes, Organic Sunflower and/or Organic Safflower Oil, Bbq Seasoning (Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Salt, Organic Tomato Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Paprika, Organic Spices, Organic Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Smoke Flavoring)
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More