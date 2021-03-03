Late July Organic BBQ Potato Chips Perspective: front
Late July Organic BBQ Potato Chips Perspective: left
Late July Organic BBQ Potato Chips Perspective: right
Late July Organic BBQ Potato Chips

5 ozUPC: 0081509902082
Late July is the sweet spot of summer - when life is simple, pure & good. It was this moment in time that inspired us to create our Organic Potato Chips - we used thoughtfully-chosen, organic ingredients to create one simple but undeniably craveable chip. We hope you enjoy these delightfully thin & crispy chips! Since 2003, we have remained devoted to transforming the food industry by creating the most delicious snacks in the world using organic and Non-GMO ingredients. Thank you for helping us with our mission.

  • Delightfully thin and crispy organic potato chips
  • Made with thoughtfully-chosen, organic ingredients for a simple, but undeniably craveable chip
  • Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free, Vegan, and Kosher Parve
  • Potato chips the way they were meant to be

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size19chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Potatoes, Organic Sunflower and/or Organic Safflower Oil, Bbq Seasoning (Organic Dried Cane Syrup, Salt, Organic Tomato Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Paprika, Organic Spices, Organic Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Smoke Flavoring)

Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

