Ingredients

Organic Tomatoes in Organic Tomato Juice, Water, Organic Concentrated Crushed Tomatoes, Organic Onions, Organic Green Bell Peppers, Organic Green Chilies, Organic Jalapeno Peppers, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Garlic, Organic Chili Pepper, Organic Cilantro, Organic Cayenne Pepper, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More