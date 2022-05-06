Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cheddar Cheese Blend (Organic Cheddar Cheese [Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Buttermilk, Salt), Organic Sunflower Oil and/or Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Sweet Whey, Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Invert Syrup, Sea Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Cream of Tartar), Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Peanut Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.