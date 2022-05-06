Late July Organic Mini Cheddar Cheese Sandwich Crackers Perspective: front
Late July Organic Mini Cheddar Cheese Sandwich Crackers Perspective: left
Late July Organic Mini Cheddar Cheese Sandwich Crackers Perspective: right
Late July Organic Mini Cheddar Cheese Sandwich Crackers

5 ozUPC: 0089044400080
Product Details

Real organic white cheddar cheese between organic mini buttery tasting rich crackers.

  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives
  • Non GMO
  • Certified Organic

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium340mg14.78%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cheddar Cheese Blend (Organic Cheddar Cheese [Organic Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Organic Nonfat Milk, Organic Buttermilk, Salt), Organic Sunflower Oil and/or Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Sweet Whey, Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Invert Syrup, Sea Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Cream of Tartar), Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Peanut Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...