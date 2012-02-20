Late July Organic Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers
Product Details
The peanut butter for our sandwich crackers is made by roasting and grinding organically-grown Valencia peanuts. We then spread it on our Organic Classic Rich Crackers, which are made with organic red winter wheat, and have a buttery, toasted flavor.
- Real Organic Peanut Butter Between Organic Buttery Tasting Rich Crackers
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives
- No Trans Fat or Corn Syrup
- Produced Without Synthetic Pesticides
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Peanut Butter (Roasted Organic Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Salt), Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower and/or Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Invert Syrup, Sea Salt, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar, Organic Sweet Whey
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
