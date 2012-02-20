Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Peanut Butter (Roasted Organic Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Salt), Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower and/or Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Invert Syrup, Sea Salt, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar, Organic Sweet Whey

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More