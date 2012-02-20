Late July Organic Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Late July Organic Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Late July Organic Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Late July Organic Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers

5 ozUPC: 0089044400070
Purchase Options

Product Details

The peanut butter for our sandwich crackers is made by roasting and grinding organically-grown Valencia peanuts. We then spread it on our Organic Classic Rich Crackers, which are made with organic red winter wheat, and have a buttery, toasted flavor.

  • Real Organic Peanut Butter Between Organic Buttery Tasting Rich Crackers
  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives
  • No Trans Fat or Corn Syrup
  • Produced Without Synthetic Pesticides

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12crackers (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Peanut Butter (Roasted Organic Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Salt), Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Sunflower and/or Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Invert Syrup, Sea Salt, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar, Organic Sweet Whey

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More