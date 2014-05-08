Late July Snacks Organic Whole Grain Tortilla Chips Gluten Free Red Hot Mojo Perspective: front
Late July Snacks Organic Whole Grain Tortilla Chips Gluten Free Red Hot Mojo

5.5 ozUPC: 0089044400089
Product Details

To create the perfect level of heat for Red Hot Mojo Tortilla Chips Late July bakes in real organic jalapenos direct from a family farm in California, spicy crushed organic red chili pepper, and just a hint of garlic. These chips are also 100% whole grains, packed with chia seeds, gluten free, tree nut free, non-GMO, and vegan.

  • A Fiery Blend of Jalapenos & Red Peppers
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • 18 Grams Per Serving 100% Whole Grains
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Ground Whole Corn , Organic Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil and/or Organic Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil , Organic Diced Jalapeno Peppers , Organic Brown Rice , Organic Jalapeno Pepper Powder , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Chia Seeds , Organic Crushed Red Pepper , Organic Beet Powder , Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
