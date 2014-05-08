Late July Snacks Organic Whole Grain Tortilla Chips Gluten Free Red Hot Mojo
To create the perfect level of heat for Red Hot Mojo Tortilla Chips Late July bakes in real organic jalapenos direct from a family farm in California, spicy crushed organic red chili pepper, and just a hint of garlic. These chips are also 100% whole grains, packed with chia seeds, gluten free, tree nut free, non-GMO, and vegan.
- A Fiery Blend of Jalapenos & Red Peppers
- Certified Gluten-Free
- 18 Grams Per Serving 100% Whole Grains
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Organic Ground Whole Corn , Organic Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil and/or Organic Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil , Organic Diced Jalapeno Peppers , Organic Brown Rice , Organic Jalapeno Pepper Powder , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Chia Seeds , Organic Crushed Red Pepper , Organic Beet Powder , Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Sea Salt .
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
