Ingredients

Organic Ground Whole Corn , Organic Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil and/or Organic Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil , Organic Diced Jalapeno Peppers , Organic Brown Rice , Organic Jalapeno Pepper Powder , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Chia Seeds , Organic Crushed Red Pepper , Organic Beet Powder , Organic Evaporated Cane Juice , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...