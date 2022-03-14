Late July Verde Salsa Perspective: front
Late July Verde Salsa Perspective: left
Late July Verde Salsa

15.5 ozUPC: 0081509902048
Located in AISLE 13

  • Non-GMO
  • Peanut and Tree Nut Free

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Roasted Tomatillos, Water, Roasted Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Green Chiles, Onions, Serrano Peppers, Salt, Garlic, Cilantro, Lime Juice Concentrate, Guar Gum, Gum Acacia, Organic Spice, Citric Acid.

Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

