Ingredients

Roasted Tomatillos, Water, Roasted Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Green Chiles, Onions, Serrano Peppers, Salt, Garlic, Cilantro, Lime Juice Concentrate, Guar Gum, Gum Acacia, Organic Spice, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.