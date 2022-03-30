Hover to Zoom
Laura's Lean Beef All Natural 92% Lean Ground Beef
1 lbUPC: 0061266931671
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- All natural: We believe in raising cattle the way nature intended.
- No added hormones or antibiotics: We don't believe in using antibiotics or growth hormones.
- Stewardship: We believe in the mindful nurturing of land and animals.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4ounce (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium70mg2.92%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein21g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Beef
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
