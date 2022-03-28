Hover to Zoom
Laura's Lean Beef All Natural 96% Ground Beef
1 lbUPC: 0061266931706
Product Details
- All natural: We believe in raising cattle the way nature intended
- No added hormones or antibiotics: We don't believe in using antibiotics or growth hormones
- Stewardship: We believe in the mindful nurturing of land and animals
- Vegetarian fed
- Contains no artificial ingredients
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g
Iron2.7mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
