Laura's Wholesome Junk Food® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bite-lettes
Product Details
- Made with whole grains, no white sugar and no artificial additives
- No hydrogenated oil, trans fats or cholesterol.
- Real food for real people
- Satisfying portions
- Wheat free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats , Chocolate Chips ( Dehydrated Cane Juice , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ( Dates , Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil , Evaporated Cane Juice , Fruit Juice , Natural Grain Dextrins ( , from : Rice ) , Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin and Folic Acid ) , Unsweetened Coconut , Water , Non-GMO , Soy Protein Isolate , Non-GMO , Soy Powder , Non-aluminum Baking Powder ( Corn Starch , Sodium Bicarbonate , Monocalcium Phosphate , ( Sea Salt , Citric Acid . )
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
