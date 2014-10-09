Laura's Wholesome Junk Food® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bite-lettes Perspective: front
Laura's Wholesome Junk Food® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bite-lettes Perspective: left
Laura's Wholesome Junk Food® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bite-lettes Perspective: right
Laura's Wholesome Junk Food® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bite-lettes Perspective: top
Laura's Wholesome Junk Food® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bite-lettes

7 ozUPC: 0089970700001
  • Made with whole grains, no white sugar and no artificial additives
  • No hydrogenated oil, trans fats or cholesterol.
  • Real food for real people
  • Satisfying portions
  • Wheat free

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate53g18%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1.2g
Protein7.5g
Vitamin A2International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rolled Oats , Chocolate Chips ( Dehydrated Cane Juice , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ( Dates , Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil , Evaporated Cane Juice , Fruit Juice , Natural Grain Dextrins ( , from : Rice ) , Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin and Folic Acid ) , Unsweetened Coconut , Water , Non-GMO , Soy Protein Isolate , Non-GMO , Soy Powder , Non-aluminum Baking Powder ( Corn Starch , Sodium Bicarbonate , Monocalcium Phosphate , ( Sea Salt , Citric Acid . )

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

