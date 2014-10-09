Ingredients

Rolled Oats , Chocolate Chips ( Dehydrated Cane Juice , Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla ( Dates , Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil , Evaporated Cane Juice , Fruit Juice , Natural Grain Dextrins ( , from : Rice ) , Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin and Folic Acid ) , Unsweetened Coconut , Water , Non-GMO , Soy Protein Isolate , Non-GMO , Soy Powder , Non-aluminum Baking Powder ( Corn Starch , Sodium Bicarbonate , Monocalcium Phosphate , ( Sea Salt , Citric Acid . )

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible