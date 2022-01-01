Hover to Zoom
Lawn-Boy 7005742 21 in. Mulching Mower Blade for Walk-Behind Mowers
1UPC: 0002103898114
Purchase Options
Product Details
We provide a wide assortment of garden and lawn products that are in brilliant designs. These pieces of products are made to provide you with utmost comfort during your leisure times. Be it for personal or for professional use, you will find the suitable for both the purposes.Specifications. Country of Origin: United States. Fits Deck Size: 21 in.. Blade Type: Mulching. Product Type: Mower Blade. Use with Mower Type: Walk-Behind Mowers. Blade Length: 21 in.. Model Compatibility: 20349, 21320, 29732 and 29734. Weight: 1.7 lbs