Lay's® Baked Original Potato Chips
1.88 ozUPC: 0002840033154
Product Details
Frito-Lay's oven baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, Lay's Oven Baked Original Potato Crisps contain 80% less fat than regular potato chips. Fat content of regular potato chips is 10g per 1 oz serving. Fat content for these snacks is 2g per 1 oz serving.
- No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- Enjoy this baked snack with grilled burgers or hot dogs
- Deliciously crunchy and original flavor of Lay's chips
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes , Corn Starch , Corn Oil , Sugar , Sea Salt , Soy Lecithin , Dextrose and Annatto Extracts .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More