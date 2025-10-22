Lay's® Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's® Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips will be there. We have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Barbecue seasoning adds even more flavor to the Lay's® chips you love
- Crunchy snack for friends and family to enjoy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, and Mustard Seed Oil)
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More