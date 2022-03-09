Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Lay's® Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips
UPC: 0002840031040
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
- Delicious LAY'S crunchy snack
- Barbecue seasoning adds even more flavor to the LAYS chips you love
- Tasty snack for the whole family to enjoy
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Barbecue Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, and Mustard Seed Oil).
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More