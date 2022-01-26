Lay's® Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the LAY'S brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Barbecue seasoning adds even more flavor to the LAYS chips you love
- Great chips to enjoy with friends and family
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, and Mustard Seed Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
