Lay's® Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips

UPC: 0002840032420
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the LAY'S brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • Barbecue seasoning adds even more flavor to the LAYS chips you love
  • Great chips to enjoy with friends and family

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin C3.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, and Mustard Seed Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
