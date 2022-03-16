Lay's® Cheddar Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's will be there. We have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- It all starts with farm-grown potatoes - cooked and seasoned to perfection
- Includes three ingredients: potatoes, oil, and salt
- Gluten free product
- Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack
- Bag size is perfect for snacking with family and friends
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar Jalapeno Seasoning (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Whey, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Gum Arabic, Jalapeno Pepper, Buttermilk, Corn Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Skim Milk, Sodium Caseinate, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Paprika Extracts, Annatto Extracts, Butter [Cream, Salt], and Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes])
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More