Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar Jalapeno Seasoning (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Whey, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Gum Arabic, Jalapeno Pepper, Buttermilk, Corn Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Skim Milk, Sodium Caseinate, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Paprika Extracts, Annatto Extracts, Butter [Cream, Salt], and Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes])

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More