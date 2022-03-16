Lay's® Cheddar Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Lay's® Cheddar Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Lay's® Cheddar Jalapeño Flavored Potato Chips

UPC: 0002840030746
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's will be there. We have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • It all starts with farm-grown potatoes - cooked and seasoned to perfection
  • Includes three ingredients: potatoes, oil, and salt
  • Gluten free product
  • Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack
  • Bag size is perfect for snacking with family and friends

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size17chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar Jalapeno Seasoning (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Whey, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Gum Arabic, Jalapeno Pepper, Buttermilk, Corn Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Skim Milk, Sodium Caseinate, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Paprika Extracts, Annatto Extracts, Butter [Cream, Salt], and Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes])

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
