Lay's® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's® will be there. We have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Delicious Lay's® crunchy snack
- Perfect flavor combo with both cheddar and sour cream
- Bag size is perfect for snacking with family and friends
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar & Sour Cream Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Whey, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Corn Oil, Natural Flavor, Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Butter [Cream, Salt], Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Lactic Acid, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Annatto Extracts, and Sunflower Oil).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
