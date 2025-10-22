Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar & Sour Cream Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Whey, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Corn Oil, Natural Flavor, Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Butter [Cream, Salt], Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Lactic Acid, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Annatto Extracts, and Sunflower Oil).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More