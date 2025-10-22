Lay's® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Lay's® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Lay's® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: top
Lay's® Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips

UPC: 0002840019998
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's® will be there. We have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • Delicious Lay's® crunchy snack
  • Perfect flavor combo with both cheddar and sour cream
  • Bag size is perfect for snacking with family and friends

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Cheddar & Sour Cream Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Whey, Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Onion Powder, Corn Oil, Natural Flavor, Canola Oil, Buttermilk, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Butter [Cream, Salt], Sodium Caseinate, Yeast Extract, Lactose, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Blue Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Lactic Acid, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Isolate, Milk Protein Concentrate, Annatto Extracts, and Sunflower Oil).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
