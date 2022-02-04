Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Classic Potato Chips
1 ozUPC: 0002840009085
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's® Classic Potato Chips will be there.
- U.S. gluten free product
- Includes three ingredients: potatoes, oil, and salt
- Delicious potato chips to pair with your meal
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (28.3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), and Salt.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
