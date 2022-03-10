Lay's® Classic Potato Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Classic Potato Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Classic Potato Chips Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Lay's® Classic Potato Chips

UPC: 0002840031041
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

  • Party size
  • Kosher
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavors
  • No preservatives
  • No msg

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More