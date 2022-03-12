Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Classic Potato Chips
10 ctUPC: 0002840067905
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- 10 count, 1 ounce
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg2%
Potassium350mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), And Salt
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More