Lay's® Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips
UPC: 0002840020128
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's® will be there. We have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Chips with a tasty dill flavor
- Great Lay's® crunchy snack for enjoying any time of the day
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat1.5g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower , Corn , and/or Canola Oil ) , Dill Pickle Seasoning ( Maltodextrin [ Made , from : Corn ] , Natural Flavors , Salt , Vinegar , Garlic Powder , Yeast Extract and Spice Extracts [ Including Dill ] ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More