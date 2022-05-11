Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the LAY'S brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

Chips with a tasty dill flavor

Great LAY'S crunchy snack for enjoying any time of the day

12.5 oz. bag of LAY'S Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips