Lay's Honey Habanero Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

7.75 ozUPC: 0002840051530
Product Details

Lay's honey Habenero add zing and fun to any occasion.

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg
Iron0.6mg2%
Potassium350mg6%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower , Corn , and/or Canola Oil ) , Sugar , Salt , Natural Flavors , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Brown Sugar , Whey , Dextrose , Tomato Powder , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Onion Powder , Spices , Yeast Extract , Cream , Sour Cream ( Cultured Cream , Skim Milk ) , Paprika Extracts , Honey , Garlic Powder , Habanero Chili Pepper , Artificial Color ( Yellow 6 Lake , Red 40 Lake , Blue 1 Lake ) , Butter ( Cream , Salt ) , Monterey Jack Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) and Swiss Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

