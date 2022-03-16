Lay's Honey Habanero Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Product Details
Lay's honey Habenero add zing and fun to any occasion.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Sunflower , Corn , and/or Canola Oil ) , Sugar , Salt , Natural Flavors , Maltodextrin ( Made , from : Corn ) , Brown Sugar , Whey , Dextrose , Tomato Powder , Cheddar Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Onion Powder , Spices , Yeast Extract , Cream , Sour Cream ( Cultured Cream , Skim Milk ) , Paprika Extracts , Honey , Garlic Powder , Habanero Chili Pepper , Artificial Color ( Yellow 6 Lake , Red 40 Lake , Blue 1 Lake ) , Butter ( Cream , Salt ) , Monterey Jack Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) and Swiss Cheese ( Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More