Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Whey Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Citric Acid, Spices, Potassium Salt, Yeast Extract, Buttermilk, Onion Powder, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Lactose and Garlic Powder.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible