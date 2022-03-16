Hover to Zoom
Lay's Kettle Cooked Extra Extreme Cheddar Flavored Potato Chips
7.75 ozUPC: 0002840051534
Lay's Chips are perfect for any occasion.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium410mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Whey Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Citric Acid, Spices, Potassium Salt, Yeast Extract, Buttermilk, Onion Powder, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake), Lactose and Garlic Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
