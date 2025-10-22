Lay's Kettle Cooked Mesquite Barbeque Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
Smoky and smooth and with just enough bite to be remembered, LAY'S Mesquite BBQ potato chips serve up BBQ flavor so authentic, you'll want to wipe the sauce off your face. With your tongue, of course.
- Kettle cooked to perfection
- Deliciously flavor-filled barbecue chips
- Great bag to share with friends, family, and coworkers
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Lactose, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Gum Acacia, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Paprika Extracts, Malted Barley Flour, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, and Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More