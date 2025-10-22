Lay's Kettle Cooked Mesquite Barbeque Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lay's Kettle Cooked Mesquite Barbeque Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Lay's Kettle Cooked Mesquite Barbeque Flavored Potato Chips

8 ozUPC: 0002840037218
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Smoky and smooth and with just enough bite to be remembered, LAY'S Mesquite BBQ potato chips serve up BBQ flavor so authentic, you'll want to wipe the sauce off your face. With your tongue, of course.

  • Kettle cooked to perfection
  • Deliciously flavor-filled barbecue chips
  • Great bag to share with friends, family, and coworkers

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Lactose, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Gum Acacia, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Paprika Extracts, Malted Barley Flour, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, and Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More