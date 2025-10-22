Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Lactose, Yeast Extract, Torula Yeast, Gum Acacia, Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Paprika Extracts, Malted Barley Flour, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, and Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More