Lay's® Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Reduced Fat Bag
8 ozUPC: 0002840037298
Product Details
LAY'S Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips have the great taste of the Original flavor with 40% Less Fat than regular potato chips.
- Enjoy a few as a work or in-between meals snack
- Kettle cooked chips that are a great crunchy snack
- Stock up your pantry with this flavor
- 8.0 oz. bag of LAY'S Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat Original Potato Chips
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size18chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium450mg10%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More