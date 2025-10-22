Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Kettle Cooked Salt & Cracked Pepper Flavor Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0002840037297
Product Details
Sea salt, coarsely-cracked peppercorns, and savory flavors bring out the best in these Lay's® Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper potato chips. If the extra crunch doesn't get your attention, the robust flavor will definitely put the wind in your sails.
- Tasty salt and pepper flavored snack
- Grab a serving of these LAY'S chips for your midday snack
- Stock up your pantry with these chips
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size18chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, and Natural Flavors)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.